News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday.

The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The man was unable to avoid hitting the bear and was thrown from the motorcycle. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene south of the town of Swan Lake, the patrol said.

His name has not been made public.

State game wardens found the injured bear and killed it, Trooper James Hawkins said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua fire prompts road closure
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Arrest graphic
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old man was killed as a result of a...
Man, 36, killed in Vilas County vehicle crash

Latest News

Sports Gambling
Feds reviewing sports wagering pact with Chippewa band, WI
Gov. Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
Feedback on Rib Mountain State Park master plan suggests connection to Nine Mile
Community Clubhouse
Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau to close later this year