Wisconsin creates plan for Opioid Settlement

Madison, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Department of Justice announced plans Monday morning on how they’ll handle the national opioid settlement throughout the state.

The state will utilize three phases within its plan that contribute to harm reduction, capital projects, and funding for tribal nations. But no matter what step the state takes, they have a common goal of helping out current drug users and preventing more users from becoming addicted down the road.

“We know that that is also really important so that we can work on this problem both in today and through emergent terms,” says Karen Timberlake, Secretary-Designee, DHS. “And with today’s emergency and also work further upstream so that we can prevent today’s children from becoming tomorrow’s opioid users.”

With phase one focusing on harm reductions, the need to find solutions to the crisis is critical. One solution is the decriminalization of fentanyl test trips. Although they are illegal in Wisconsin, fentanyl test trips can be a life-saving resource.

“With the continued spike and surge that we see overdose death here in Wisconsin over the past few years, harm reduction strategies like Narcan, like fentanyl test strips are needed more than ever,” says Paul Krupski, Director of Opioid Initiatives, DHS. “And we would love to continue to expand the reach of those around the state, giving them to the hands of people who need them.”

After receiving $6 million from the settlement last week, the state expects to receive $31 million for the rest of the year. Those payments are only the tip of the iceberg, over $400 million will be made out to the state from the settlement for years to come.

“These funds have an opportunity to transform the response to the opioid epidemic and finally to turn the corner in this fight,” says Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General.

