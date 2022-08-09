Wausau police capture turkey breaking and entering

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A wild turkey broke through a second-story window at the City Walk Apartments in Wausau Friday, causing the police to come to rescue the bird and re-release it.

Doris Madden lives at City Walk Apartments. She was suspicious Friday when she noticed the broken window.

“We had no idea what had caused it, or if anybody was even home,” Madden said.

She called the apartment manager who got maintenance to investigate.

“When he opened the door, there’s the turkey. And so he thought, ‘I’m not going to try to catch that thing.’ So he called the police station for animal control,” Madden said.

“We have one humane officer, so a lot of times the first response in any call including animal calls are our patrol officers. They just have to try to do the best they can with the information that they have and the equipment available to them,” said Wausau Police Department Patrol Captain Todd Baeten.

Baeten says he’s proud of the way the officers handled the situation, and it shows how adaptable the department is. They also did their best to keep the bird from any harm using long gloves and a fishing net to capture the wild bird.

“It really underscores the unpredictable nature of the job, that our officers are asked to do at any given time,” Baeten said.

Madden said it has the whole building talking turkey.

“I think it’s kind of funny. I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment,” she said.

