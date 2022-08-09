News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau police capture turkey breaking and entering

Turkey trying to evade capture
Turkey trying to evade capture(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A wild turkey broke through a second-story window at the City Walk Apartments in Wausau Friday, causing the police to come to rescue the bird and re-release it.

Doris Madden lives at City Walk Apartments. She was suspicious Friday when she noticed the broken window.

“We had no idea what had caused it, or if anybody was even home,” Madden said.

She called the apartment manager who got maintenance to investigate.

“When he opened the door, there’s the turkey. And so he thought, ‘I’m not going to try to catch that thing.’ So he called the police station for animal control,” Madden said.

“We have one humane officer, so a lot of times the first response in any call including animal calls are our patrol officers. They just have to try to do the best they can with the information that they have and the equipment available to them,” said Wausau Police Department Patrol Captain Todd Baeten.

Baeten says he’s proud of the way the officers handled the situation, and it shows how adaptable the department is. They also did their best to keep the bird from any harm using long gloves and a fishing net to capture the wild bird.

“It really underscores the unpredictable nature of the job, that our officers are asked to do at any given time,” Baeten said.

Madden said it has the whole building talking turkey.

“I think it’s kind of funny. I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Minocqua fire prompts road closure
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
Rain and storms are expected tonight with the main issue being locally heavy rain and risk of...
First Alert Weather Day Ending Monday Morning as skies clear for Monday afternoon

Latest News

Wisconsin expects nearly $31 million from the settlement by the end of 2022.
Wisconsin creates plan for Opioid Settlement
Ashton Schwartzman at the U20 World Championships
Wild Rose native Ashton Schwartzman celebrates gold medal won at U20 World Championships
115 cars on display for show.
Arpin Car Show gives back to veterans
Blue-green algae can be easily confused with true algae.
Blue-green algae is harmful to humans and pets