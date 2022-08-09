Receiver requests injunction to prevent Retzlaff from entering Annie’s Campground without permission

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The court-appointed receiver for Annie’s Campground has filed a motion for a temporary injunction to prevent former owner Ann Retzlaff from “from taking any action that would disrupt the operations, marketing, and sale of the campground.”

Seth E. Dizard and his attorneys filed the motion in Shawano County Court. The motion asks the court to grant an injunction that would prevent Retzlaff from entering the property without permission.

Retzlaff is out on bail for charges related to a chase with law enforcement. Retzlaff describes herself as a “sovereign citizen” who does not believe the court has jurisdiction over her and she has opposed the receivership proceedings.

“A temporary injunction prohibiting Ms. Retzlaff from entering Annie’s Campground’s property without permission and from otherwise interfering with operations and the sale process is warranted to protect the safety of those at the campground and prevent the diminution of the value of the assets to the detriment of creditors. Ms. Retzlaff, a so-called sovereign citizen who has recklessly endangered the safety of others and believes she is immune from the orders of this Court, is potentially dangerous and motivated to stop the Court-approved sale of the campground. The Receiver requests this Court issue a temporary injunction to maintain the status quo pending a sale and protect the safety of everyone at the campground,” reads the motion.

The receiver says he’s open to allowing Retzlaff to enter the campground to collect any personal effects, but only with his permission and police escort.

The campground, located on Roosevelt Road in Gresham, is up for auction. Bank First put a lien on all assets of the campground, which owed the bank $1,500,000.

A receiver was appointed to oversee the operations of Annie’s Campground and the sealed-bid auction. Information on the auction was posted to Facebook Marketplace. You can also find it online here.

The deadline to submit sealed bids is Aug. 19, at noon. The motion for the injunction states “numerous parties have expressed interest in purchasing the assets.”

“The actions underlying her criminal charges demonstrate she is willing to disregard commands from law enforcement and recklessly endanger the safety of others. Moreover, Ms. Retzlaff’s involvement with the sovereign citizen movement increases the risk that she will cause physical harm if she is allowed on the campground without a police escort,” reads the motion.

Retzlaff is facing charges for a six-mile vehicle pursuit with law enforcement from Shawano and Menominee counties, including eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, resisting/obstructing an officer, and bail jumping. She avoided court hearings for months until bench warrants were issued for her arrest.

A criminal complaint says on May 15, 2021, a Shawano County deputy joined the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of a vehicle when it crossed into Shawano County on Highway 47. Four squads were involved in the pursuit. Retzlaff drove over two sets of stop spikes but continued driving on four flattening tires until she stopped on Highway 29.

When she was ordered to get out of her truck, Retzlaff said she did nothing wrong, and claimed she was a “sovereign citizen” who was not obligated to get out. When officers tried to jimmy the passenger door open, Retzlaff drove off.

She was stopped again at a roadblock. This time, a lieutenant broke the driver’s window with his baton and Retzlaff was handcuffed and arrested. She was treated at a hospital for cuts from the broken glass.

She told the officers that they didn’t know the Constitution and that as a sovereign citizen she “was not required to stop for law enforcement.”

Retzlaff has filed federal lawsuits against a deputy with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department and another deputy with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on May 16. Both suits accuse the deputies of 12 federal crimes, including “Conspiracy for Cover Up of Human Trafficking,” “Violation of Freedom to Travel” “Kidnapping,” “Police Brutality,” “Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” “Assault and Battery” “Personal Property Damage,” and “Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.” She also says her Second, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights were violated.

According to the lawsuits, Retzlaff says she was responding to a call from an employee of her campground to pick her up because she was being trafficked in Menominee County. Retzlaff says when she got close to the house, “plaintiff [Retzlaff] was stopped by Menominee County Sheriff’s Department as plaintiff got too close to the trafficking that the Deputies were involved in.”

Retzlaff goes on to say she “did nothing wrong” but “Deputies made up a bogus charge” that she disregarded a “traffic sign/signal that didn’t exist.” She says “Plaintiff feared for their life” and she suffered bodily injury and damage to her truck. She asks for a trial by jury and any monetary award determined by the jury. She said she was speaking to a 911 emergency dispatcher throughout the chase.

The FBI describes the Sovereign Citizen Movement as “extremist” and lists the movement as “domestic terrorism.” Followers believe they are separate or “sovereign” from the United States.

“They clog up the court system with frivolous lawsuits and liens against public officials to harass them. And they use fake money orders, personal checks, and the like at government agencies, banks, and businesses,” reads a statement from the FBI.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.