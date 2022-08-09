Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau to close later this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board announced Tuesday the Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau will close later this year.

The Community Corner Clubhouse offers psychosocial rehabilitation services for adults with mental illness. It also provides a social connection to peers. Clubhouse member services range from vocational support, transitional employment, supported employment, educational opportunities, and assistance with finding safe, affordable housing.

According to a news release, based on a recommendation from the NCCSP Board to the Marathon County Board Health & Human Services Committee, Clubhouse is not expected to be funded by Marathon County in 2023, resulting in its closure before the end of this year. Clubhouse has been partially funded by Marathon County tax levy during its 26 years of operation but is not a mandated program under State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services regulations.

Current Clubhouse staff have been offered ongoing employment within NCHC.

