First Alert Weather: Your Election Day forecast, plus staying sunny for the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Dense Fog Advisory in effect for portions of Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning. Visibilities dropping below a quarter mile or less through 8 AM. If you encounter fog during your morning commute, turn on your low beam headlights, slow down and allow extra room between you and the car in front of you.

Dense fog developing in spots Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Pleasant and quiet weather in store for the rest of the work week. If you plan on heading down to the polls this Election Day, the forecast features great weather. Once morning fog lifts Tuesday morning, expect sunshine to last throughout the day. Highs will be near 80. Clear skies overnight with a low near 60. A tad muggier and warmer Wednesday with highs near 80. Skies will remain sunny.

Great weather if you plan to head to the polls on Election Day Tuesday (WSAW)

Increasing humidity for Wednesday. (WSAW)

A cold front late Wednesday will help cool down temperatures again. Highs rebound back to the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies expected both days. Next weather maker expected to arrive over the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop Saturday and Saturday night as a surface low moves into the region.

A brief warm up Wednesday, but staying mild starting Thursday (WSAW)

Tracking a weekend weather maker arriving Saturday (WSAW)

