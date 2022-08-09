News and First Alert Weather App
Feedback on Rib Mountain State Park master plan suggests connection to Nine Mile

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources received more than 400 comments as part of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan process. Much of the input was received from residents living within 10-20 miles of the park, although comments were also received from residents throughout Wisconsin.

About two-thirds of people supported providing camping opportunities again in the park. There were several suggestions to develop a rustic camping opportunity for people using tents rather than RVs or trailers. More than 75% of respondents supported expanding the park’s project boundary to connect the park with MarathonCounty’s Nine-Mile County Forest. Several people commented that connecting the two popular properties would enhance visitor experiences.

In the next step in the planning process, the DNR is working with experts on a process to gather and analyze data on projected future climate conditions and the associated impacts these changes will have on winter recreation activities. The process will specific emphasis on downhill skiing and Rib Mountain.

The department anticipates completing the draft master plan in the summer of 2023 and will seek public comments at that time.

Click here to view the public input summary.

