News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Feds reviewing sports wagering pact with Chippewa band, WI

Sports Gambling
Sports Gambling(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Interior is reviewing a new gaming agreement reached between the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the state of Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers and tribal Chairman Louis Taylor have signed a compact amendment to allow betting on sports and non-sporting events at the tribe’s Sevenwinds Casino in Hayward and mobile wagering on another land within its reservation.

The amendment follows negotiations between the tribe and the state Department of Administration’s Division of Gaming.

The Department of Interior’s review will take 45 days, the State Journal reported.

Sports gambling was initially legalized in Wisconsin about a year ago when the Evers administration amended its compact with the Oneida Nation to allow sports wagering at its facilities. The St. Croix Chippewa and the Forest County Potawatomi have followed suit.

After a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, an increasing number of states legalized sports betting, including Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. In Wisconsin, there has been bipartisan support among some lawmakers, but no passage.

It would need to be approved by the Assembly and Senate in two consecutive sessions and would then need to win approval in a statewide referendum in order to change the state’s constitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua fire prompts road closure
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Arrest graphic
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old man was killed as a result of a...
Man, 36, killed in Vilas County vehicle crash

Latest News

Gov. Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
Motorcycle crash
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
Feedback on Rib Mountain State Park master plan suggests connection to Nine Mile
Community Clubhouse
Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau to close later this year