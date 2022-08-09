D.C. Everest football is preparing to bounce back using the air attack

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest football is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season, and is looking to use their new quarterback’s arm often on offense.

The 5-5 record last year came after the team won the Wisconsin Valley Conference in 2020, and looked to take it a step further and win a playoff game.

“It wasn’t really smooth. There was a lot of plays where it came down to the last play where it really decided the game. So, the difference this year is we’re gonna not make those same mistakes. We’re going to do stuff differently and hopefully we get a better outcome,” quarterback Jack Bobinski said.

Jack Bobinski played in eight games last season, some of them in relief of the injured Beau Svoke. That, in addition to a number of issues, led to the mediocre campaign.

”We just had a lot of injuries, and not a the team chemistry we really wanted and I think that’s going to change this year,” senior receiver Preston Miller said.

Bobinski will get a full season as the starting quarterback for the Evergreens after throwing five touchdowns in eight games. But he will be the first to tell people: he has an arm.

“Basically what I’ve heard from Coach [Tim Strehlow] is we’re starting to pass the ball a little more. I feel like he’s starting to trust me a little more, get the ball in the air a bit because I’ve got a bit of an arm. I know we can move the ball and get a lot of first downs that way,” Bobinski said.

The quarterback worked this summer to put himself in a position to gain trust from Strehlow, and that’s been recognized by the head coach.

“Jack’s got a good arm and I’m pretty sure he probably told you about it. He’s confident and I love it. And he’s working really hard and he’s going to be fun to watch this year, I have a feeling,” Strehlow said.

The Evergreens open their season on August 18 on the road at Green Bay Preble.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.