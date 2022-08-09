News and First Alert Weather App
Community plant swap to be held at Wausau library Aug. 15-20

House plants
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library Wausau branch will host a plant swap Aug. 15-20.

Members of the public can drop off a plant for someone else to have or take a plant that another person has donated. Plants will be set up on tables on the concrete patio near MCPL Wausau’s front entrance. Just stop by any time the library is open during the week to take or leave a plant. If you leave a plant, it is recommended that you also attach a brief set of instructions for caring for it.

Library hours at MCPL Wausau are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is located at 300 N. First St.

