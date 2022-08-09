News and First Alert Weather App
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect.

Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Humane Society of Marathon County and Humane Officers from the Wausau Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

