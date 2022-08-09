News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

A 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car on an Indiana highway Monday morning. (Source: WFIE)
By WFIE staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car on an Indiana highway Monday morning.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office identified the boy as Braxton Freeze of Princeton.

Sheriff Michael Wilder said Braxton was with his mom visiting her boyfriend. The three were staying at a nearby business when Braxton went outside around 4 a.m. while the two adults were asleep.

When Braxton’s mom woke up, she couldn’t find her son. Tragically, he had wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.

Officials said the driver of the car stopped, immediately called 911 and began CPR on Braxton.

Braxton was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The family of that child, the driver, to have to deal with that, and also all of the first responders on scene and that took the call this morning, it affects it impacts everyone that touches that incident,” WCSO Chief Deputy Paul Kruse said.

Officials said they don’t believe that alcohol or drugs were involved.

No charges have been filed so far, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Minocqua fire prompts road closure
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Arrest graphic
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old man was killed as a result of a...
Man, 36, killed in Vilas County vehicle crash

Latest News

Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and song writers Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the...
Fans, friends pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John
E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.
Online shopping prices are dropping fast, report says
FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef...
Inflation: Shoppers choosing chicken over steak
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’