Zoo entrance from 17th Street in Marshfield closed for repairs

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers looking to get to the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield will not be able to enter from 17th Street starting Monday due to a concrete repair.

The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department staff will be doing a concrete repair on the apron of the north side parking lot along 17th Street going into the Wildwood Zoo for approximately one week.

People visiting the zoo can park in lots located on the south side of the zoo, the upper pond road parking lot, Wildwood Station and along the south side of 17th Street until the project is finished.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.