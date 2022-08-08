News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Zoo entrance from 17th Street in Marshfield closed for repairs

The north entrance/parking lot along 17th Street into Wildwood Zoo is now closed for repairs.
The north entrance/parking lot along 17th Street into Wildwood Zoo is now closed for repairs.(City of Marshfield/ Tom Loucks)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers looking to get to the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield will not be able to enter from 17th Street starting Monday due to a concrete repair.

The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department staff will be doing a concrete repair on the apron of the north side parking lot along 17th Street going into the Wildwood Zoo for approximately one week.

People visiting the zoo can park in lots located on the south side of the zoo, the upper pond road parking lot, Wildwood Station and along the south side of 17th Street until the project is finished.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
Rain and storms are expected tonight with the main issue being locally heavy rain and risk of...
First Alert Weather Day Ending Monday Morning as skies clear for Monday afternoon
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
Roisin Willis smiles after qualifying for the Olympic Trials with the fastest 16-year-old time...
Roisin Willis wins gold again at the U20 World Championships

Latest News

Minocqua car fire causes explosion, spreads to building
Minocqua car fire causes explosion, spreads to building
Breast milk at The Mother's Milk Bank located near Chicago.
Aspirus breast milk program helps bridge gap for families struggling to feed their babies
Mothers are able to drop off their donated breast milk
Aspirus breast milk program helps feed babies
Minocqua fire prompts road closure
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business