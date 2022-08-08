News and First Alert Weather App
YMCA of the Northwoods to offer 6th graders free membership for the 2022-23 school year

YMCA of the Northwoods
YMCA of the Northwoods(YMCA of the Northwoods/ Danielle Larsen)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting this fall, the YMCA of the Northwoods will offer 6th graders a free membership to the YMCA.

The 6th Grade Initiative is a middle school engagement program. Its goal is to strengthen healthy choices and behaviors for young teens to young adulthood. Kids entering sixth grade can sign up now at the YMCA of the Northwoods.

The membership will include time for open swimming, open gym time, a teen wellness certification (after their 12th birthday), reduced rates on programs and activities, free teen nights every Friday as well as access to a dedicated teen space in the building.

Interested youth need to bring a guardian and proof of grade (either a school ID, class schedule, or 5th grade report card) to the Welcome Center of the YMCA of the Northwoods at 2003 E. Winnebago Street to sign up. Memberships can start as early as their first day of 6th grade and will end Aug. 31, 2023.

The YMCA of the Northwoods is the first Y in the state of Wisconsin to offer this type of membership opportunity.

