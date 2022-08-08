Wausau Police dispel rumors of active shooter near Fern Island

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police took to social media Sunday, to deny claims made online that there was an active shooter in the area near Fern Island.

Police said there was a large presence in that area because they were looking for an individual who had threatened to harm themselves.

They later updated that post to say the person had been located, and that the police presence was dispersing.

