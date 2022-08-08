News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Police dispel rumors of active shooter near Fern Island

Wausau Police Department actively recruiting new officers
Wausau Police Department actively recruiting new officers(WSAW)
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police took to social media Sunday, to deny claims made online that there was an active shooter in the area near Fern Island.

Police said there was a large presence in that area because they were looking for an individual who had threatened to harm themselves.

They later updated that post to say the person had been located, and that the police presence was dispersing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
generic crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
Sun rays in summer
Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car
Times of showers and storms overnight Saturday night.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers & storms through Sunday night