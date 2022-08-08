Things to know for Wisconsin’s Primary Election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a partisan primary election.

Statewide, voters will choose a Republican governor candidate to face incumbent Democrat Tony Evers in the November 8 general election.

Republicans will choose between Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Ramthun, and Adam J. Fischer. Kevin Nicholson is on the ballot, but he dropped out of the race.

Evers is unopposed.

There is a Democratic primary for US Senate, but most of the candidates dropped out of the race and endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The candidates who dropped out will be on the ballot.

POLLS

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

Not sure where to vote? CLICK HERE to find your polling place.

Voters must show photo identification at the polls. CLICK HERE for examples of identification accepted at the polls.

A voter who does not have an acceptable photo ID on the polls will be offered a provisional ballot to submit with a photo ID within three days after the election.

Need an ID? Contact your local Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles office, call 608-266-1069, or CLICK HERE.

Don't forget to bring your photo ID to the polls on August 9!



Visit https://t.co/Q3wgXc6VVE for more info about all the forms of ID accepted for voting, including how to get a free ID!

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

This is a partisan primary, meaning you can vote within one political party. All voters will be able to vote for non-partisan races.

For example, only Republicans can vote for the Republican governor race. Only Democrats can vote for the US Senate race.

The parties are Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, and Constitution.

CLICK HERE to find the races on your ballot.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says voters who filled out absentee ballots should contact their clerks with any questions.

Ballot drop boxes are illegal in Wisconsin. People who received a ballot by mail and didn’t send it in should make plans to return it in person to the clerk’s office or the designated alternate site. If you’re not sure where to return your ballot, contact your clerk.

Absentee ballots must be returned before polls close at 8 p.m.

Some municipalities have a central count location. If so, the ballot must be returned there.

WEC says voters should closely follow the instructions that came with the mail ballot.

Haven't returned your absentee ballot? Check with your local clerk about dropping it off at your polling place or central count facility on Election Day. All absentee ballots must arrive by August 9.

REGISTRATION

Voters can register to vote at the polls. You will need a proof of residence document with your current name and address. Those include bank statements and utility bills.

CLICK HERE for a voter registration guide.

ELECTION SECURITY

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says it takes allegations of election misconduct seriously. The commission says it has found no evidence that our election systems have ever been compromised.

All municipalities are required to du a public test of their equipment within 10 days each election.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Wisconsin Voter Equipment Security.

