Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people.

Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.

The prosecution asked the judge to deny the motion. Family members of the victims also asked the judge to continue with the sentencing hearing as planned.

“This isn’t the first time dates have been changed, that we have taken time out of our daily lives. We have lived with this every day and each day that goes by each court, they come up with new ideas to extend a sentencing for him, is not easy for us,” family members say.

The defense explained to the judge that Ahmed’s family raised money to pay for the report.

Judge Zakowski stated he didn’t believe the defense to be intentionally delaying sentencing. Zakowski made it clear he did not want to reschedule the date again.

The judge granted a motion of continuance and scheduled the sentencing hearing for Sept. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

”The court cannot even begin to imagine the emotional roller coaster and the pain that this case and the process has caused you,” said Judge John Zakowski to the families of the victims. ”But the court has to oversee the process and the system.”

In June, Ahmed pleaded guilty to the three counts of second degree reckless homicide.

The father of one of the victims was hoping for a harsh penalty but the severity of the charges was reduced in a plea deal. Ahmed was facing three counts of first degree reckless homicide. Hector Guillen wanted him to be sentenced for the maximum time in prison.

Guillen lost his former wife Sonia Gonzalez, his daughter, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen, and his daughter’s boyfriend Jesse Saldana.

Guillen spoke in court Monday.

“But now he wants another PSI report from this director of corrections and this kid, now they’re saying he’s a little saint. he’s so nice, he’s behaving in jail. He’s sweeping the floors. Come on,” Guillen said.

Prosecutors say Ahmed was going 94 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. The district attorney says witnesses told investigators Ahmed did not try to slow down before hitting the car with Guillen’s loved ones.

Guillen says he trusts the judge to give Ahmed the maximum time in prison to keep others safe.

“I’m convinced that if they let him free right now, he will do it again,” said Guillen.

