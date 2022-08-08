News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rising temperatures are causing more sea turtles to be female

Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the beaches, and the temperatures of the...
Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the beaches, and the temperatures of the developing eggs determine the sex of sea turtles.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Climate change impacts our whole ecosystem, even down to sea turtles which have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years.

Experts say more sea turtles in Florida and Australia are being born female.

Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the beaches, and the temperatures of the developing eggs determine the sex of sea turtles.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a sea turtle egg that incubates above 88.8 degrees Fahrenheit will have female hatchlings.

Over the past four summers, biologists have seen more female sea turtle hatchlings and far fewer male sea turtle hatchlings, a manager at Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys said.

Without the males, there would eventually be no more baby turtles at all. Without sea turtles, the natural order of the marine ecosystem would be entirely disrupted.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
Rain and storms are expected tonight with the main issue being locally heavy rain and risk of...
First Alert Weather Day Ending Monday Morning as skies clear for Monday afternoon
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
Roisin Willis smiles after qualifying for the Olympic Trials with the fastest 16-year-old time...
Roisin Willis wins gold again at the U20 World Championships

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
Here are some healthy school lunch ideas.
Healthy ideas for back to school lunches
FILE - Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in...
Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe