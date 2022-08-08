News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pigeon Falls veteran receives Congressional Gold Medal for WWII service

By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A 105-year-old Pigeon Falls native is being recognized for his service to the United States during World War II.

Friends, family, and fellow veterans filled the Whitehall High School auditorium Monday to witness Reynolds Tomter be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal.

Tomter was a member of the U.S. Merchant Marines when he served in WWII, and was responsible for delivering cargo across the Atlantic to Allied Forces that were fighting in Europe.

During the war, more than 9,000 Merchant Mariners lost their lives while transporting supplies and reinforcements overseas, which was a higher proportion than those killed in any military branch in WWII.

Despite those sacrifices, Capt. Chris Edyvean says it took many years for the U.S. government to recognize the work that was done by the Merchant Marines.

“Franklin D. Roosevelt, when he signed the G.I. Bill, he had it on his radar to extend similar benefits to the United States Merchant Marines,” Edyvean explained. “That never happened, and he passed away, and it kind of got swept under the rug.”

Merchant Marines were finally given veteran status in 1988, and a Congressional Gold Medal Act to honor Merchant Mariners was signed in 2020.

Even though it took decades, Tomter is happy he and his fellow Merchant Marines are being acknowledged for their service.

“Not getting recognized, not until 1988, that hurt a little bit,” Tomter expressed. “But, this medal is the payoff, and it’s never too late, so I’m very happy about the whole affair.”

For Edyvean, who’s a current Merchant Marine, he’s proud to see someone who served in the same branch be honored in such a meaningful way.

In the end, Tomter was glad to share the moment with the Pigeon Falls community.

“Everybody in the Midwest are good friends, good neighbors, we love each other,” Tomter conveyed. “That’s the payoff, the show of appreciation.”

Tomter also received international recognition at Monday’s ceremony, being awarded the Nova Scotion/Norwegian Convoy Cup and the Norwegian Liberation Medal.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua fire prompts road closure
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Arrest graphic
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party in Truckee, California. Her...
Missing 16-year-old possibly abducted from party, authorities say

Latest News

Wis. Senate Dist. 29 Republican Primary 8/9/2022
Wis. Senate Dist. 29 Republican Primary 8/9/2022
Candidates for Governor Vote 8/9/2022
Candidates for Governor Vote 8/9/2022
Referendum to Decide Public's Input 8/9/2022
Referendum to Decide Public's Input 8/9/2022
Democratic Primary Candidates 8/9/2022
Democratic Primary Candidates 8/9/2022
Brad Pfaff
Pfaff Interview