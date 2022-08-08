Partisan primary voting rules to ensure your vote counts

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Municipal clerks across Wisconsin worked to prepare for Election Day on Tuesday by setting up poll booths, getting the necessary paperwork ready, and sorting the absentee ballots they have already received.

As they prepare, they also want voters to understand the process to make their votes count Tuesday. The key word is “partisan,” as voters have to cast ballots differently than in general elections or primaries. In partisan primaries, voters can only cast votes for one party.

”When you get your ballot, up in the left-hand corner there are the parties that you choose from,” Merrill City Clerk, Lori Anderson-Malm explained. “So it’s one ballot; everything is on the one ballot, two pages. And so, you just pick your party; find your party on the ballot, and then you vote. And then you, when you’re finished, you take it to the tabulator and insert it.”

The machine is programmed to only count votes based on the party chosen at the top of the ballot, so any votes cast to candidates in other parties will not be counted. Voters can follow the ballot for their party through where it says “STOP.”

Unlike registering for a political party where the party a voter registers for becomes a public record, which party individuals vote for will remain secret.

Several candidates listed on the ballot have since suspended their campaigns. Absentee voters who had cast votes for such individuals had an opportunity to spoil their ballots, making their initial ballot invalid and vote again.

”Those deadlines have passed,” Lincoln County Clerk Christopher Marlowe stated. “Regular voters had until Thursday at 5 o’clock to make that request and indefinitely confined, (had until) Friday.”

If those absentee ballots were already sent out to the clerk and the voter had not requested to spoil their ballot, those votes will be locked in come Tuesday. For those who still have their absentee ballot in hand, they can still vote in person on Election Day instead and have the absentee ballot not count. Poll workers will still keep an eye out for absentee ballots that come in and will check their lists to ensure voters have not tried to vote twice.

