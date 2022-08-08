Man, 36, killed in Vilas County vehicle crash

SAYNER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old man was killed as a result of a traffic crash on Sunday night.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on County Highway N, west of Eagle Nest Court. That location is east of Sayner in the town of Plum Lake.

Vilas County Sheriff’s Department Captain Gerard Ritter said the driver, a 36-year-old man was ejected and died at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was traveling east on County Highway N when it left the road and struck an embankment. The SUV rolled and landed on the roof.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Plum Lake Ambulance Service, Plum Lake Fire Department, Kumbiers Tow Service, Vilas County Medical Examiner and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.