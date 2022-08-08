News and First Alert Weather App
Heavy flooding in Black Creek impacts community members

Heavy rainfall causes flooding, power outages in Black Creek
By Megan Kernan
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday night’s heavy rainfall caused flooding and power outages in the Village of Black Creek.

Underneath a railroad bridge on State Highway 54 is where Black Creek Sergeant, Jeff Koehler, says the flooding happened Saturday night and has been a problem area for the last 10 years.

“We have unofficial estimates of anywhere between 4 to 4 and a half inches of rain in the Black Creek area. Anytime we get over two inches of rain it seems to flood,” Koehler said.

The storm knocked out power to Black Creek residents and cause two pumps that were installed to help with flooding, to stop working, which closed the highway for six hours early Sunday morning.

“One car did get stuck in the water, we were able to get it out,” Koehler explained.

Sergeant Koehler says three people were in the car that drove through the water underneath the railroad. When the vehicle became disabled, he says the passengers then opened their doors to try and get out, which caused the water to start flooding in.

“Just a Little side note to people, don’t drive into the water if you’re not sure how deep it is because you can become, your car will become disabled and you can put yourself and other people at risk,” Koehler said.

A neighbor who lives near the bridge says the biggest issue is the busy road, when it floods it causes traffic to build up right outside his home.

“When the rain comes down it all goes that way, and it floods over and it gets to be about waist deep. Normally when it floods, it floods that bad,” said Keith Vandehey, the nearby resident.

Although there isn’t much more than a puddle left in town, emergency crews are busy preparing for another flash flood warning through Monday.

“For trucks and cars, it’s a big detour for them to get around it. That’s why we’re trying to alleviate this problem,” Koehler explained.

Highway 54 is routinely hit hard by flood waters in Black Creek.

