News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather - Skies clearing Monday as lower humidity arrives

After some very heavy rainfall the past few days, drier and less humid conditions will be pushing into the Badger State over the next few days.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After some very heavy rainfall the past few days, drier and less humid conditions will be pushing into the Badger State over the next few days. While conditions will dry out throughout Monday, there won’t be a lot of sunshine until the afternoon hours Monday. As skies clear out Monday afternoon and evening, light winds and clear skies will allow for some locally dense areas of fog to develop throughout early Tuesday morning.

Nicer weather on the way
Nicer weather on the way(WSAW)

Plenty of sunshine will return for the middle and end of the upcoming work week, as temperatures continue to climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of the week.

After today, skies will clear out as dry weather moves in.
After today, skies will clear out as dry weather moves in.(WSAW)

The next chance for rain (after Monday) looks to hold off until Friday evening, as a quick moving weak cold front passes through the area. The weekend forecast looks mainly dry at this time, with the Friday night showers winding down throughout the morning hours Saturday.

Long term shows some relatively active weather for the middle and end of next week as temperatures remain a few degrees below average for the middle part of August.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
Rain and storms are expected tonight with the main issue being locally heavy rain and risk of...
First Alert Weather Day Ending Monday Morning as skies clear for Monday afternoon
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
Roisin Willis smiles after qualifying for the Olympic Trials with the fastest 16-year-old time...
Roisin Willis wins gold again at the U20 World Championships

Latest News

Rain and storms are expected tonight with the main issue being locally heavy rain and risk of...
First Alert Weather Day Ending Monday Morning as skies clear for Monday afternoon
Showers ending
First Alert Soggytastic Monday Morning Forecast
A First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning. Periods of rain, heavy at times, with a few...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
A First Alert Weather Day tonight into Monday morning. Rain and scattered storms, producing...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast