First Alert Weather - Skies clearing Monday as lower humidity arrives

After some very heavy rainfall the past few days, drier and less humid conditions will be pushing into the Badger State over the next few days. While conditions will dry out throughout Monday, there won’t be a lot of sunshine until the afternoon hours Monday. As skies clear out Monday afternoon and evening, light winds and clear skies will allow for some locally dense areas of fog to develop throughout early Tuesday morning.

Plenty of sunshine will return for the middle and end of the upcoming work week, as temperatures continue to climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of the week.

The next chance for rain (after Monday) looks to hold off until Friday evening, as a quick moving weak cold front passes through the area. The weekend forecast looks mainly dry at this time, with the Friday night showers winding down throughout the morning hours Saturday.

Long term shows some relatively active weather for the middle and end of next week as temperatures remain a few degrees below average for the middle part of August.

