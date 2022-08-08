Fire in Minocqua prompts road closure

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Highway 51 in Minocqua is closed due to a fire. The fire was reported around 4:40 Monday morning near old Highway 70.

NewsChannel 7 has a reporter headed to the scene.

People traveling in the area will be rerouted on Old HWY 70 to Lakeview Drive then, south on Lakeview Drive back to US 51 South. Northbound traffic will reverse the directions.

