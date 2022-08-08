News and First Alert Weather App
Fire in Minocqua prompts road closure

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Highway 51 in Minocqua is closed due to a fire. The fire was reported around 4:40 Monday morning near old Highway 70.

People traveling in the area will be rerouted on Old HWY 70 to Lakeview Drive then, south on Lakeview Drive back to US 51 South. Northbound traffic will reverse the directions.

