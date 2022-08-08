Arpin Car Show gives back to veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Regardless of whether you are or aren’t a veteran, or if you have a veteran family member, everyone can appreciate a tremendous cause with the annual Arpin Car Show, hosted by the Arpin Advancement Organization.

The show proudly supports the Never Forgotten Honor Flight organization, which sends veterans to Washington D.C.

Out of the 115 cars that made up the Arpin Car Show, each had its own story. But almost none were bigger than a 1948 Plymouth that veteran Dale Lindwall restored. It took Lindwall three years to get the car back together after it sat around for 50 years. Once he finally restored it, he and his late wife donated it to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. After plenty of doubters thought Lindwall couldn’t reach his goal, he proved them wrong by raising enough money to send 87 veterans out to D.C.

As someone who was once part of the Honor Flight, he certainly knows the impact the cause has.

“It gives them an opportunity to get to these memorials, where in normal life they wouldn’t get there,” said Lindwall, “so we’re constantly raising money to fly more and more veterans there. It’s just a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

This year the War Room Museum in Marshfield sponsored the car show for the first time to raise more money and promote themselves and the show altogether. Given the nature of the museum, it appeared as a perfect match for them to help contribute to a good cause supporting veterans.

“We’re obviously honored to continue the history of what Dale started and just history in general,” said Tyler Smazal the owner of War Room Museum.

100% of the show’s proceeds go towards the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. Last year, the show raised $1,603 and sent three veterans to D.C. Their goal now only increases to help more veterans.

