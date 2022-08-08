News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Annual Northern Lightning exercise returns to Volk Field starting Monday

The training exercise is returning to Camp Douglas Aug. 8-19
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking...
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking for talent to build and sustain their F-16 fighter jets.(Reel Video Stills Brian Erkens | Lockheed Martin)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas is set to host the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise. The training exercise will occur Aug. 8-19 and will include almost 1,000 active-duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy and Marine Corps members.

The exercise is one of seven Air National Guard joint accredited exercises held at a Combat Readiness Training Center.

Col. Ben Staats, the exercise director, said the training through Northern Lights is an unmatched experience with first-class facilities and training areas.

“Our goal is to provide a joint environment where units from multiple branches of the U.S. military can work together to accomplish training that is essential to their operational readiness,” Col. Staats explained.

Col. Staats also said Northern Lightning simulates offensive counter-air and surface-to-air attacks, making it one of the finest exercises in the nation.

This training helps pilots and air crews be ready for operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming and simulated surface-to-air threats.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau
Rain and storms are expected tonight with the main issue being locally heavy rain and risk of...
First Alert Weather Day Ending Monday Morning as skies clear for Monday afternoon
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
Roisin Willis smiles after qualifying for the Olympic Trials with the fastest 16-year-old time...
Roisin Willis wins gold again at the U20 World Championships