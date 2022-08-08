News and First Alert Weather App
4 arrested in Adams County drug investigation

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said four people are facing criminal charges after a drug bust earlier this month south of Adams, in the town of Springville.

Deputies said around 5 a.m. on Aug. 1, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on the 3000 block of 10th Lane.

Investigators said the property is owned by William Cartwright, 59, and consists of one main mobile home with several campers, RVs, and vehicles, many of which house other people.

According to a news release, the search led to the seizure of multiple drugs of different quantities including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, THC, various paraphernalia, and various pills. One firearm was also confiscated.

Authorities said Cartwright is facing several drug charges. Shannon Grant, 57; Ruben Hernandez, 64; and Sandra Mayfield, 56; were also arrested.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on this incident by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics and Response Team, Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Lifestar EMS, and the Adams County Department of Health and Human Services.

