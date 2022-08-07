News and First Alert Weather App
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua

Generic police lights(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning.

Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge.

Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat and was injured in the crash. He was flown to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, where police said Kozey died from his injuries.

Several agencies responded to the crash including the Minocqua Fire Department, Woodruff Police Department, Newbold Fire Department, Oneida Co. Sheriff’s Office, Medic 5, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the crash.

