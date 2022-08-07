News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day Sunday Evening into Monday Morning

Heavy rainfall Sunday evening into Monday morning could lead to flash flooding in parts of Central Wisconsin
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday evening to Monday morning for the...
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday evening through Monday morning for Central Wisconsin, particularly from Highway 10 south where some of the heaviest rainfall has occurred since Saturday night. More rain of 1-3″+ could take place later Sunday into Monday morning.

Some locations in Central Wisconsin picked up 1-3" of rain with minor flooding reported.
A stationary front is located across Central Wisconsin and will be guiding additional rounds of rain and scattered storms across the region Sunday into Monday morning. On Sunday, clouds will be common with off and on showers along with perhaps an isolated storm. A wave of low pressure will be tracking into the Badger State Sunday night and will enhance the coverage of rainfall in North Central Wisconsin. Although no severe storms are expected, rain and storms will be able to produce heavy rain, which could fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

A Flood Watch is in effect until Noon Monday for parts of Central Wisconsin.
The greatest risk of flooding will be in southern Wisconsin, however flash flooding is also a...
With portions of Central Wisconsin picking up a soaking rainfall of 1-3″ Saturday night into early Sunday morning, additional rainfall in excess of 2″ would lead to the risk of flash flooding in some locations.

Rain will be overspreading the region Sunday evening.
Periods of rain, heavy at times, along with scattered storms Sunday night into early Monday...
Heavy rain along with scattered storms are expected early Monday morning.
The rain and scattered storms will be around Sunday evening through the overnight hours, then taper to showers around daybreak on Monday. The showers should move out of the area by mid-morning Monday, with clouds breaking for sunshine by Monday afternoon. No less, the effects of heavy rain could continue the potential for flooding through the late morning on Monday, especially along some rivers and streams, as well as in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

As a reminder, if you encounter flooding on the roads, turn around, don’t drown. In other words, seek an alternate root and don’t drive through flood waters as your vehicle could stall and become stuck in the flooded conditions, and possibly float away. More so, if you reside in a flood-prone area in Central Wisconsin or by a river/stream, be aware of changeable conditions that could lead to flash flooding if heavy rainfall occurs.

Stay up to date online, including on our social media platforms, and with the First Alert Weather App to receive the latest watches and warnings that may be issued.

Times of showers and storms overnight Saturday night.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers & storms through Sunday night

