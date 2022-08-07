Church community grieves Janesville couple

News and First Alert Weather App
Janesville couple’s church community grieves
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service.

The Janesville couple was killed after a lighting strike Thursday outside of the White House. According to family, Jim and Donna were on a wedding anniversary trip to Washington, D.C.

The Muellers were active members of St. William Catholic Church in Janesville.

Fr. Jim Leeser said they would often attend early evening mass on Saturdays.

Fr. Leeser said Donna performed scripture readings and Jim recently started leading rosary prayers.

Jim’s friend Bill Brennan led the rosary prayers with him. Brennan put up pictures of the Muellers before Saturday’s service.

”We’re all pretty shocked,” Brennan said. “I’ve been suppressing these feelings. I just said that to my wife on the way here. When I first heard about it I was literally screaming.”

Brennan said he cannot imagine what the Mueller’s children are feeling right now as their church community grieves.

”What made them special? Their kindness, gentleness and they were so real,” Brennan said. “They were homegrown. You could talk to Jim about anything.”

Fr. Leeser said the Muellers were gracious with their time and helped volunteer for church events like the Harvest Fest.

”[They were] people that would help out in any way shape or form that they could,” Fr. Lesser said.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise money for the Mueller’s remaining family members.

