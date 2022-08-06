News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau

(AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in Wausau following a shooting at a home in Stevens Point.

Stevens Point police got a call about a shooting and kidnapping just after 5:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Johns Drive.

Stevens Point police said in a news release the 24-year-old shot a 27-year-old man and then held him at gunpoint at the home on Johns Drive. However, the 27-year-old victim was found just before 5:45 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Forth Ave.

Emergency crews took the 27-year-old to the hospital.

The 24-year-old suspect is in the Portage County Jail on five charges including false imprisonment.

Numerous agencies responded including the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, UWSP Police Department, Stevens Point Fire Department and the Wausau Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
Sun rays in summer
Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car
Donna and James Mueller
Janesville residents killed in lightning strike near White House
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
Dennis Campbell, 69
Bond set at $20K for Wausau man charged with 7th OWI

Latest News

Animal Auction
Watch the Animal Market Sale & Auction Live
Temps will be rising from the 80s to around 90 in the afternoon with heat index values in the...
First Alert Weather: Steamy Saturday with risk of storms later in the weekend
Showers and storms could produce locally heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday.
First Alert Weather : Hot & humid Saturday, risk of storms late day into Sunday
Hot & humid on Saturday with sun fading to clouds. Storms possible late day or at night....
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast