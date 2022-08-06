Stevens Point shooting suspect arrested in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning in Wausau following a shooting at a home in Stevens Point.

Stevens Point police got a call about a shooting and kidnapping just after 5:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Johns Drive.

Stevens Point police said in a news release the 24-year-old shot a 27-year-old man and then held him at gunpoint at the home on Johns Drive. However, the 27-year-old victim was found just before 5:45 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Forth Ave.

Emergency crews took the 27-year-old to the hospital.

The 24-year-old suspect is in the Portage County Jail on five charges including false imprisonment.

Numerous agencies responded including the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, UWSP Police Department, Stevens Point Fire Department and the Wausau Police Department.

