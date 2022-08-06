News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Roisin Willis wins gold again at the U20 World Championships

Roisin Willis smiles after qualifying for the Olympic Trials with the fastest 16-year-old time...
Roisin Willis smiles after qualifying for the Olympic Trials with the fastest 16-year-old time in history.(Roisin Willis)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cali, Columbia. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Roisin Willis has won her second gold medal at the World Junior Championships.

Willis was the final leg of team USA’s 4x400 meter relay team, which won the competition with a time of 3:28.06. The team won the race by over three seconds.

This marks Willis’ second international gold medal this week after setting the championship record in the 800-meter competition on Wednesday.

She will report to training camp at Stanford in a month to start her freshman year of college.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
Sun rays in summer
Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car
generic crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
Dennis Campbell, 69
Bond set at $20K for Wausau man charged with 7th OWI

Latest News

Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA...
Roisin Willis wins 800-meter gold medal at World Junior Championships
Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA...
Stevens Point native Roisin Willis qualifies for 800m final in World Athletics U20 Championships
Keagen and his dad, Jeremy
The Jirschele baseball legacy
Roisin Willis announced her commitment to Stanford via an Instagram post last week.
Roisin Willis wins 400-meter Nike Outdoor Nationals Championship