Roisin Willis wins gold again at the U20 World Championships

Cali, Columbia. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Roisin Willis has won her second gold medal at the World Junior Championships.

Willis was the final leg of team USA’s 4x400 meter relay team, which won the competition with a time of 3:28.06. The team won the race by over three seconds.

This marks Willis’ second international gold medal this week after setting the championship record in the 800-meter competition on Wednesday.

She will report to training camp at Stanford in a month to start her freshman year of college.

