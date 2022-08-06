Mosinee football looks to keep last season’s success rolling

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee football is coming off a 10-2 season that saw them set a high standard for their program, and they look to keep it rolling with a new man in charge.

Kyle Stoffel takes over the head coach roll with four years of experience on the staff after Craig Martens became the athletic director at Stratford.

Last season, Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel and Keagen Jirschele combined for over 1,700 yards, and both return to an offense that lit up the field every game.

“Whatever you give us is what we’re going to take. And I’m also confident in both of those guys are capable of beating coverages,” Kyle Stoffel said.

Davin, who is committed to play football at South Dakota State, says the size and skill difference between him and Jirschele make it difficult for opponents to guard the pair.

”That brings two different varieties of wide receiver to the game. So, we really learn how to use that to our advantage. To make teams, if you stop one guy, the other guy gets the ball,” he said.

But even with a heavy pass attack, Kyle Stoffel is looking to establish the run game more than they did last season.

“We are a spread team, and teams try to stop our best weapons which are two receivers, which putting less guys in the box, which is hopefully allowing us to run the ball more efficiently,” Kyle Stoffel said.

Mosinee opens the season against Stratford on August 19.

