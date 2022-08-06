First Alert Weather: Steamy Saturday with risk of storms later in the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This first weekend of August is certainly feeling like the middle stages of summer. Hot and humid on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the day out ahead of a cold front. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Heat index values Saturday afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s.

A great day to spend at the pool with steamy conditions. Chances of storms late day or in the evening. (WSAW)

There is a chance of storms Saturday evening and night being strong with the main threats of gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. The cold front will stall out Saturday night into Sunday across the southern half of the area. This could lay the tracks for additional rain and storms to move across the region on Sunday. The risk of severe storms Sunday is low, but drenching downpours are a good possiblity. Still muggy on Sunday with afternoon temps topping out in the mid 70s.

A cold front could spark scattered showers and storms Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Times of rain and storms overnight into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

A stationary front will help to guide wet weather through the region Sunday. (WSAW)

The wet weather will move out of the area late Sunday night, with the clouds following suit on Monday morning. Sunshine develps by midday or early afternoon Monday with highs in the mid 70s. A stretch of dry and pleasant weather is on tap from Tuesday to Friday with a fair amount of sun. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the low to mid 80s, while the upper 70s on Thursday, returning to the low 80s on Friday.

