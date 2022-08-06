First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers & storms through Sunday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front is approaching North Central Wisconsin for Saturday night and will be producing times of showers and scattered storms. The best bet for persistent rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning will be in the southern parts of the area where rainfall of 1-3″ is possible. There is also a chance of strong storms through Saturday night, with gusty winds and torrential rainfall the main threats, along with frequent lightning. A Flood Watch is in effect until late morning Sunday for Juneau & Adams Counties. Humid with lows by morning on Sunday in the mid to upper 60s.

Two rounds of rain and storms will impact the region through Sunday night. (WSAW)

Times of showers with scattered storms Saturday night into early Sunday. (WSAW)

A Flood Watch is in effect until 10 AM Sunday for Juneau & Adams Counties. (WSAW)

Times of showers and storms overnight Saturday night. (WSAW)

There will be some showers scattered around the region on Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Overcast on Sunday with off and on showers during the day. A chance of a storm. Highs Sunday are in the mid 70s. The next wave of rain and storms is on tap for Sunday night into Monday morning. Once again, locally heavy rainfall will be the main issue with some places picking up 1-2″ by early Monday morning.

Rainfall of up to .50" possible north, while 1-3" could fall in parts of Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Some showers and storms are possible during the afternoon to early evening Sunday. (WSAW)

Periods of rain with scattered storms are likely Sunday night. (WSAW)

Wet weather is expected before daybreak on Monday. (WSAW)

Morning showers will come to an end Monday with clouds yielding to sunshine by midday or early afternoon. Less humid with daytime temps topping out in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday and a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a chance of afternoon showers or a storm with a weak cold front that will slide across the region from NW to SE. Highs in the mid 80s.

A cooler start to the week, but highs will be rebounding back to a bit above average by mid-week. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday (August 13th). Highs in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s.

