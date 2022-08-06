News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband

Police have arrested 45-year-old Yue Yu for allegedly poisoning her husband.
Police have arrested 45-year-old Yue Yu for allegedly poisoning her husband.(Irvine Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Police have arrested a Southern California woman on the suspicion of poisoning her husband.

Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.

The man had video evidence he also provided to authorities, police said in a statement. He had internal injuries but is expected to recover, the statement said.

Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday after investigators interviewed her and searched the couple’s home, the statement said. She is due to appear in court Monday and is being held on $30,000 bail, online jail records show.

It was not immediately known whether Yu had an attorney.

Yu is a dermatologist in Orange County and attended medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, according to her office’s website. A message was left seeking comment at the office.

Providence Mission Hospital, where Yu can see patients, said in a statement Friday that the hospital is cooperating with police and the incident was a domestic issue and has not affected patient care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
Sun rays in summer
Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car
Donna and James Mueller
Janesville residents killed in lightning strike near White House
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
Dennis Campbell, 69
Bond set at $20K for Wausau man charged with 7th OWI

Latest News

Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Animal Auction
Watch the Animal Market Sale & Auction Live
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls