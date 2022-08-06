News and First Alert Weather App
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, White House says

Biden thanked the medical team and everyone who wished him well during a speech on July 27. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 a week after he tested positive in a rebound case on July 30.
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The White House reported President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19.

In an update, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor reported Biden continues to feel “very well” and tested negative Saturday morning and continues to feel “very well.”

O’Connor said Biden will continue his isolation out of “an abundance of caution” until he receives a second negative test result.

He has been in isolation since he tested positive in a rebound COVID-19 case last week on July 30.

Biden originally tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 but came out of strict isolation following a negative test result five days later on July 27.

Biden is expected to travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from devastating floods that hit the region last week.

Monday’s trip will be Biden’s first trip since he originally tested positive.

