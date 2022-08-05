News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Things to know for Packers Family Night

A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.
A victory Monday at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers fans are gearing up for a fun night at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers Family Night includes a full practice with game-like atmosphere, fireworks and a laser show.

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster. Tickets are $10 each.

Here are some things to know before you go:

Parking lots open at 1:30 p.m. Parking is $5 with money going to Meijer Simply Give to fund hunger relief.

Activities begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Lambeau Field Atrium parking lot.

The Fan Walkway from Oneida Street to the Oneida Nation Gate will have giveaways, games and activities.

Johnsonville Tailgate Village opens at 1:30 with food and drink and music.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The team takes the field for warmups at 7 p.m.

Practice starts at 7:30 p.m.

The night ends with fireworks and a laser show.

Lambeau Field is cashless. Those without a credit or debit card can convert cash into cards at a station in the Atrium.

No bags or purses allowed inside Lambeau Field unless they are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and no bigger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Local fire departments honor Firefighter Riley Huirasl
Grand Rapids Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home