News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car

Sun rays in summer
Sun rays in summer(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander Police say a person was cited Friday for leaving a dog in a car for more than an hour while shopping.

Rhinelander Police responded to Aldi on Lincoln Street. The fine was more than $300.

In a message on Facebook, the department said:

Let’s keep it simple for those having trouble understanding. Even when it’s been 80+ degrees, people are still doing this. This photo is of a dog left at Aldi for over an hour and the citation the offender received. It doesn’t matter if your windows are cracked, if your dog has anxiety at home, or any of the excuses we hear. You are putting your dog in danger. If it’s absolutely necessary to bring your dog, leave the car running with the AC on and make it quick.

The temperature Friday in Rhinelander was above 80 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Local fire departments honor Firefighter Riley Huirasl
Grand Rapids Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter