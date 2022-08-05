Rhinelander Police cite shopper for leaving dog in car

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander Police say a person was cited Friday for leaving a dog in a car for more than an hour while shopping.

Rhinelander Police responded to Aldi on Lincoln Street. The fine was more than $300.

In a message on Facebook, the department said:

Let’s keep it simple for those having trouble understanding. Even when it’s been 80+ degrees, people are still doing this. This photo is of a dog left at Aldi for over an hour and the citation the offender received. It doesn’t matter if your windows are cracked, if your dog has anxiety at home, or any of the excuses we hear. You are putting your dog in danger. If it’s absolutely necessary to bring your dog, leave the car running with the AC on and make it quick.

The temperature Friday in Rhinelander was above 80 degrees.

