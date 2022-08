Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans have chosen Milwaukee to host the 2024 national convention, beating out Nashville in deep-red Tennessee.

The decision, announced at the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting on Friday in Chicago, follows months of wrangling by both states to land the convention where the party’s next presidential candidate will be officially nominated.

Milwaukee was selected by Democrats to host the 2020 convention, but that moved almost entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a “turnkey” operation ready to host for real in 2024.

I am excited to announce that the RNC has voted unanimously to select Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention!



Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.