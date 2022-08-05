News and First Alert Weather App
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

File Graphic: Republican Party logo
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans have chosen Milwaukee to host the 2024 national convention, beating out Nashville in deep-red Tennessee.

The decision, announced at the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting on Friday in Chicago, follows months of wrangling by both states to land the convention where the party’s next presidential candidate will be officially nominated.

Milwaukee was selected by Democrats to host the 2020 convention, but that moved almost entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a “turnkey” operation ready to host for real in 2024.

