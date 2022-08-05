News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield Police warn of phone scam

(Pixabay)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is warning the community about a recent phone scam.

Police say a Marshfield business recently received a phone call from someone saying they were a “Lieutenant”. The caller requested an employee of the business to collect money from the cash register and meet them at another local business. The caller was able to mimic the other business’s phone number so it appeared they were assisting with the police investigation.

Police say it’s important to verify the identity of people calling you. They say if an officer were to contact you, it’s always acceptable to verify the person’s identity by calling the Wood County Dispatch Center at 715-387-4394.

Scam Alert – Public Service announcement A Marshfield Business recently reported receiving a phone call from an unknown...

Posted by Marshfield Police Department on Friday, August 5, 2022

