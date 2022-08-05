Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

ANTIGO

The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.

ARKDALE

Big Flats Fire & Rescue 40th Annual Street Dance will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1-11 p.m. The station is located at 1104 County Road C in Arkdale. The event includes music, raffles, food and beverages to support the department.

DORCHESTER

Barks, Brews & BBQ is Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at Dorchester Park. The event includes raffles, baskets, merchandise, food and drinks. There will be games and prizes for adults and children. Click here to learn more about the event on Facebook.

SAYNER

The Sayner Street Fair is Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kicking off the day’s entertainment will be Rebel Jane, a 4-piece band, guaranteed to wow the crowd with their unstoppable energy and talent from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Refuse to Rust will claim the stage at 2 p.m. and bring down the house with today’s hottest country and country-rock hits. Click here for a full list of events.

SCANDINAVIA

The Scandinavia Corn Roast is Aug. 5-7. The festival includes baseball games, tractor pulls, 5K Corn Cob Run, carnival rides, lots of music, and more. Click here to view the event on Facebook.

STEVENS POINT

Delta Dental will sponsor a free swim event on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Donald Copps Municipal Pool.

PLOVER

O’so Brewing Company will host a comedy night on Saturday at 8 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets online.

WAUSAU

The Wisconsin Valley Fair is Aug. 2-7 at Marathon Park. Click here for a schedule of events.

Memorial Pool will host the Dog Gone Pool Party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All dogs must be on a leash until inside the fence. All owners must provide proof of current rabies and distemper shots for their pets upon arrival at the event. No more than 2 dogs per person. Attendees do need to register. Click here to register.

Looking ahead? Visit our Community Calendar to view upcoming events.

