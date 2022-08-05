News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Scholarship planned to honor longtime ag teacher and Spencer FFA advisor

Mark Zimmerman
Mark Zimmerman(Spencer School District)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Spencer FFA Alumni will form a scholarship to honor longtime agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor Mark Zimmerman. Zimmerman died June 29 died following a battle with cancer. He was 56 years old.

He worked at the district for 33 years and was recently inducted into the Wisconsin FFA Hall of Fame. Mark served as an officer for the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators and as a board member for the Wisconsin Valley Fair Junior Fair Board for over 20 years.

According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, those interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can donate directly at any of the branches of Partners Bank in Marshfield, Stratford or Spencer. A raffle to help fund the scholarship is planned for Sept. 11 at the Spencer FFA’s annual Fall Harvest Breakfast at Anderson Electric in Spencer.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Local fire departments honor Firefighter Riley Huirasl
Grand Rapids Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home

Latest News

The lightning strike was across the street from the White House. Officers immediately began to...
Janesville residents killed in lightning strike near White House
DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin
High temps back in the middle 80s Friday with the lower 90s Saturday.
First Alert Weather : Suntabulous and warm Friday with storms arriving for the weekend
Storms Saturday night into Sunday could cause locally heavy rainfall and potential flooding. ...
First Alert Weather: Suntabulous Friday with storms and heavy rainfall returning for the second part of the weekend