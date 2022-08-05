Scholarship planned to honor longtime ag teacher and Spencer FFA advisor

SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Spencer FFA Alumni will form a scholarship to honor longtime agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor Mark Zimmerman. Zimmerman died June 29 died following a battle with cancer. He was 56 years old.

He worked at the district for 33 years and was recently inducted into the Wisconsin FFA Hall of Fame. Mark served as an officer for the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators and as a board member for the Wisconsin Valley Fair Junior Fair Board for over 20 years.

According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, those interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can donate directly at any of the branches of Partners Bank in Marshfield, Stratford or Spencer. A raffle to help fund the scholarship is planned for Sept. 11 at the Spencer FFA’s annual Fall Harvest Breakfast at Anderson Electric in Spencer.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.