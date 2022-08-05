Janesville residents killed in lightning strike near White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Two Wisconsin residents died in a lightning strike near the White House Thursday, police say.

The victims were identified as Janesville residents James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75.

James Mueller died at the hospital Thursday night. Donna Mueller died Friday morning.

Two others are in critical condition, police say.

The victims were in Lafayette Park outside the White House complex when the lightning struck, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

NEW: Our @fox5dc cameras caught the lightning strike that may have caused the injuries near the White House. Clearly hits either the ground or nearby tree. You can see the sparks on the ground after the contact. NEVER shelter under a tree during a storm. Lightning can be deadly! pic.twitter.com/ZCCDzRXMEJ — Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) August 5, 2022

Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW. #DCsBravest on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/1jyCh44Q2n — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2022

Statement from @dcfireems regarding the lightning strike at Lafayette Park - #DCsBravest express sincere gratitude to the Uniformed Division of @SecretService and officers of US Park Police/@usparkpolicepio for rendering immediate medical care to the injured. #SaferStrongerDC pic.twitter.com/3ubPNA3MXn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.