Janesville residents killed in lightning strike near White House

The lightning strike was across the street from the White House. Officers immediately began to render aid, witnesses say.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Two Wisconsin residents died in a lightning strike near the White House Thursday, police say.

The victims were identified as Janesville residents James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75.

James Mueller died at the hospital Thursday night. Donna Mueller died Friday morning.

Two others are in critical condition, police say.

The victims were in Lafayette Park outside the White House complex when the lightning struck, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

