News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A truck spilled cow intestines all over a roadway in Houston. (Source: KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon.

City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away.

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before,” area resident Tahj Scott said. “This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

There’s no word yet on what company owned the truck that spilled the innards or how this even happened.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Local fire departments honor Firefighter Riley Huirasl
Grand Rapids Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to...
Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
Three boys are back home thanks to a bloodhound who used scent to track the missing children....
‘It’s actually mostly Shiloh that found us’: Police K-9 helps track, find 3 lost boys