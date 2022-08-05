Grilling with Sunrise 7: Boneless pork chops, corn, and pineapple

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Struggling to come up with a dinner recipe? Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market has the perfect recipe to combine sweet and salty for the grill.

Ingredients for dry rub boneless pork chops:

4-inch and 1/4 thick cut pork chops

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

You’ll want to heat grill to about 350 degrees. Then, brush your pork chops with olive oil and mix your spices together. You’ll want to rub spices directly onto the pork chops. Then, put the pork chops on the grill directly over the flame and cook to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, flipping once. Allow the pork chops to rest for five minutes and enjoy.

Sweet corn:

Soak your sweet corn in water with the husk on for about 10 minutes. Preheat your grill to about 350 degrees. Grill the corn, husk and all, for about 6-7 minutes, then give it a quarter turn. Do this four times.

Honey cinnamon drizzled pineapple

Ingredients: 1/2 cup honey (softened in the microwave or on the grill)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Cut pineapple into spears. Grill pineapple for approximately 3 minutes per side over medium heated grill (350 degrees). Whisk together honey and cinnamon. Pull your pineapple off the grill and drizzle with your honey and cinnamon. Then ENJOY!

