News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Good sleep critical for children, parents upon return to school

Consistency with bed times is important
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether its through shopping, commercials, or having kids of your own, you’re well aware that back to school season is upon us. They’ve been enjoying late nights, but that will soon change. As kids and parents alike prep for the return to school this month, it’s important to remember to have a healthy, consistent sleep schedule.

According to Dr. Rachna Tiwari, Adult & Pediatric Sleep Specialist at UW Health, the earlier you are able to get your kids adjusted to a healthier sleep schedule, the better off they will be.

“Talk to your kids if they are off of their cycle,” said Dr. Tiwari. “Again, the secret is to have a consistent bed time and wake up time. Even during summer break or even weekends.”

Dr. Tiwari also notes that in order to get better sleep, no electronics with a bright screen should be used before bed. Instead, they should do a more relaxing, quiet activity, such as reading a book or listening to calm music. Speaking of pre-bed routines, Dr. Tiwari claims you should maintain consistent times of brushing your teeth and washing your face to increase the likelihood of consistent sleep. During the day, any form of exercise can only help you sleep better at night.

The effects of managing sleep can make or break ones everyday attitude. Dr. Tiwari also claims that those who lack sleep can have issues in the daytime, such as focus, irritability, and overall mood.

The National Sleep Foundation suggests that children ages 5-13 need 9-11 hours of sleep, 14-18 year old’s need 8-10 hours, while adults need 7-9 hours.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
Debris covers southbound lanes of I-41 after a dump truck with a raised bed hit the overpass at...
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Local fire departments honor Firefighter Riley Huirasl
Grand Rapids Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Brown County confirms first case of monkeypox
"Refugee dictionary" improving communication between Ukrainian refugees, host families
"Refugee dictionary" improving communication between Ukrainian refugees, host families
Showers and storms could produce locally heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday.
First Alert Weather : Hot & humid Saturday, risk of storms late day into Sunday
Warm and tranquil Friday night. Saturday is hot and humid with a chance of storms late day....
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast