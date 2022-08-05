Good sleep critical for children, parents upon return to school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether its through shopping, commercials, or having kids of your own, you’re well aware that back to school season is upon us. They’ve been enjoying late nights, but that will soon change. As kids and parents alike prep for the return to school this month, it’s important to remember to have a healthy, consistent sleep schedule.

According to Dr. Rachna Tiwari, Adult & Pediatric Sleep Specialist at UW Health, the earlier you are able to get your kids adjusted to a healthier sleep schedule, the better off they will be.

“Talk to your kids if they are off of their cycle,” said Dr. Tiwari. “Again, the secret is to have a consistent bed time and wake up time. Even during summer break or even weekends.”

Dr. Tiwari also notes that in order to get better sleep, no electronics with a bright screen should be used before bed. Instead, they should do a more relaxing, quiet activity, such as reading a book or listening to calm music. Speaking of pre-bed routines, Dr. Tiwari claims you should maintain consistent times of brushing your teeth and washing your face to increase the likelihood of consistent sleep. During the day, any form of exercise can only help you sleep better at night.

The effects of managing sleep can make or break ones everyday attitude. Dr. Tiwari also claims that those who lack sleep can have issues in the daytime, such as focus, irritability, and overall mood.

The National Sleep Foundation suggests that children ages 5-13 need 9-11 hours of sleep, 14-18 year old’s need 8-10 hours, while adults need 7-9 hours.

