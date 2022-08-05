First NHL game at Fiserv Forum sells out within minutes

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Tickets for the NHL away game scheduled Oct. 2 at Fiserv Forum sold out within minutes.

The “Home Away from Home” game is between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild... This game will also allow us to welcome fans who may be visiting Fiserv Forum for the first time and to show them why our arena and city are world-class destinations,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum.

Prior to the puck drop, Fiserv Forum’s plaza in Deer District will host celebrations for fans, which will include Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with Deer District activities starting at 3 p.m. While the game is a sell-out, fans looking to purchase resale tickets should go to Ticketmaster.

This is the first NHL game Fiserv Forum has hosted.

