News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First NHL game at Fiserv Forum sells out within minutes

Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Tickets for the NHL away game scheduled Oct. 2 at Fiserv Forum sold out within minutes.

The “Home Away from Home” game is between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild... This game will also allow us to welcome fans who may be visiting Fiserv Forum for the first time and to show them why our arena and city are world-class destinations,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum.

Prior to the puck drop, Fiserv Forum’s plaza in Deer District will host celebrations for fans, which will include Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with Deer District activities starting at 3 p.m. While the game is a sell-out, fans looking to purchase resale tickets should go to Ticketmaster.

This is the first NHL game Fiserv Forum has hosted.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Local fire departments honor Firefighter Riley Huirasl
Grand Rapids Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home

Latest News

Pittsburgh Pirates' Greg Allen, left, scores past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor...
Pirates rally by scuffling Brewers once again in 5-4 victory
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel walks on the field after the team's NFL football...
Wisconsin Rapids native, Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel tears Achilles
Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA...
Roisin Willis wins 800-meter gold medal at World Junior Championships
Stratford meets as a team following their first practice.
‘Speed kills’: Stratford football prepares for the 2022 season with wheels