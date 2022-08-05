News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather : Suntabulous and warm Friday with storms arriving for the weekend

Temps heat up for Friday and Saturday with strong to severe thunderstorms arriving Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Suntabulous weather returns for Friday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. Expect the humidity levels to climb throughout the day and especially into Saturday, as a strong cold front approaches Saturday night.

High temps back in the middle 80s Friday with the lower 90s Saturday.
High temps back in the middle 80s Friday with the lower 90s Saturday.(WSAW)

We continue to monitor and track the latest weather information coming in for the Saturday evening into Sunday morning time frame, for the possibility of a First Alert Weather Day. One *may* be needed for that time, due to very high heat index values, the small chance for severe thunderstorms, as well as a chance of heavy rainfall that may lead to issues with creeks, rivers and lakes.

There are still quite a few variables in the forecast for Saturday evening, which include, where does the passing cold front stall out over central Wisconsin and how much moisture will be available for the showers and storms from Saturday late night into early Sunday morning. At this time, most areas will end up with 1.50″ to 2.50″ of rainfall during this time, but if more does fall in and around Marathon County and other areas that received 3″-5″ of rainfall earlier this week.

Small chances for severe storms Saturday night across central Wisconsin.
Small chances for severe storms Saturday night across central Wisconsin.(WSAW)

Take the time now, to download our latest First Alert Weather App ... our app will keep you up to date with the latest ever-changing forecast as well as any and all severe weather information that may pop up this weekend.

Once this stationary front finally exits Monday morning, temps will drop back into the middle 70s for daytime highs for the beginning of the work week.

