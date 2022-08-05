First Alert Weather : Hot & humid Saturday, risk of storms late day into Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to partly cloudy Friday evening into the night with and warmer overnight. Lows by daybreak on Saturday are in the mid to upper 60s. Hot and humid on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon readings rising into the mid 80s to around 90. Heat index values during the afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s.

Clear to partly cloudy and warmer tonight. (WSAW)

Hot & humid on Saturday with afternoon temps well into the 80s to around 90. (WSAW)

It will feel like the mid 90s Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

A cold front will be moving east toward the Wisconsin River Valley Saturday night into Sunday. As the front draws closer it will stall out and become stationary somewhere across the region. This will lay the tracks for where rounds of rain and storms will be possible from Saturday night into Sunday. Initially, storms on Saturday during the evening into the night could be strong. The main threats are gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. The best chances of persistent rain/storms could be from Highway 29 on south.

There is a possibility for heavy rainfall Saturday night that could lead to some flooding concerns. (WSAW)

Heavy rain could lead to some flooding concerns on Sunday in the southern half of the area. (WSAW)

Strong storms Saturday night into early Sunday could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. (WSAW)

A cold front could spark storms Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Rain & storms could impact the southern half of the area Sunday morning. (WSAW)

A stationary front will be situated across the region on Sunday morning. (WSAW)

A round of showers and storms expected Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

There is expected to be a lull in the unsettled weather Sunday morning after daybreak through about midday, followed by another round of rain and storms for parts of the area Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. We will be focusing on where the risk of heavy rain could occur, which may lead to localized flooding in some locations if storms do track over the same areas. We are going to continue to monitor things to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed for flooding rainfall.

Rainfall on the GRAF model of a half an inch to 2" possible. (WSAW)

Rainfall on the European model of 1-3" is possible from Saturday night into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

The showers/storms are forecast to exit the area later Sunday night or early Monday morning. Monday will start off with clouds, giving way to sunshine as the day goes along. Less humid and a bit cooler with highs in the mid 70s. A fair amount of sunshine is on tap for much of the upcoming weekend with comfortable summer temperatures, as well as not being humid. Highs Tuesday in the low 80s, mid 80s Wednesday, back to the upper 70s on Thursday, while highs reach the low 80s next Friday (August 12th).

